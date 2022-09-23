Congress looking for funds to bankroll special education fund: solon

The House of Representatives is looking for funds to bankroll the special education (SPED) of the Department of Education (DepEd) next year.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Thursday, Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo said special education is among the programs under DepEd whose proposed budget for 2023 was cut.

"When it comes to education, there are a lot of needs. That is why we see the proposed budget of the Department of Education, it is more or less 800 billion (pesos) but what was allotted to them is just more or less, 709 billion (pesos)," he said.

"There are programs whose budgets were lessened, and it is our SPED," said Romulo.

"SPED is one of the programs with less budget allocation. There are others but the highlight is the SPED," he added.

Despite the budget cut, Romulo stressed the need for Congress to look for funds for special education.

"That is why we in the Congress, we are having a budget hearing. We are telling the DepEd. Let's restore that budget we really need that... We really need to look for a budget to fund our SPED schools," he said.

"When it comes to the budget we are with DepEd and DBM, no one is contradicting us to look for the budget that can be allocated for the SPED, and that is the job of the Congress," he added. Robina Asido/DMS