Commission on Appointments gives nod to Garcia-Albano, first female ambassador to Japan

The Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano, the first woman to the position, on Wednesday.

In her sponsorship speech, Senator Loren Legarda said: ''Mylene's sense of duty and her eagerness to execute enormous tasks are not alien to her. She is consistently reliable. ''

''Her track record and dedication to public service will reaffirm the already strong bilateral relations between our country and Japan. Her compassion in serving the people first is a central tenet in ensuring the safety and well-being of the over 285,739 Filipinos living in Japan,'' said Legarda.

Albano, a former congresswoman from the second district of Davao, finished third in the 1990 bar examinations.

Asked by Senator Imee Marcos during the deliberation of the Commission on Appointments what experience Garcia-Albano has in foreign service and international diplomacy that would allow her to perform her duty as ambassador, she replied that as a former member of Congress her ability to get along, speak and convince people about advocacies of government could help her perform her job as ambassador.

“May I say that despite the lack of foreign service experience of the nominee, I believe that being an ambassador in Tokyo would be just like a walk in the park,” Marcos said.

When Senator Risa Hontiveros raised that the victims of sexual slavery during the World War 2 are still demanding justice from the Japanese government.

In response, Garcia-Albano vowed to "do all that (she) can" in advancing their needs "within the parameters" of the Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) position on the issue.

Hontiveros said: "I look forward, I'm sure, the comfort women in the Philippines, look forward to the DFA, through the good ambassador, being able to take it at least one step forward further during her term."

Hontiveros chairs the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

“I appeal that in the performance of your duties, you remember to build on the independent foreign policy former President Duterte worked towards. With your competence, intellect and experience, I trust that our country's interests will always be at the forefront of your work, Madam Ambassador,” Senator Christopher Lawrence ''Bong'' Go said of Albano. DMS