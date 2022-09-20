Bill seeking mandatory SIM card registration approved by House in third and final reading

A bill seeking the mandatory registration of SIM (subscriber identity module) cards was approved on third and final reading by the House of Representatives on Monday.

House Bill 14 or the SIM Card Registration bill received 250 yes votes, six no votes and one abstain vote.

The bill aims to prevent text scams and prevent data breaches.

It also seeks to regulate the sale and distribution of SIM cards and hold owners more responsible.

Under the proposed law, SIM card subscribers need to register their information. Subscribers of pre-existing prepaid SIM cards will be given a specific period when they can register.

Failure to register within the mandated period could result in being fined of up to P1 million and the deactivation of one’s SIM card.

The measure requires telecommunication companies (telcos) to keep a record of their subscribers and keep their information confidential.

Telcos are also directed to submit a list of their authorized dealers and agents to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Members of the Makabayan bloc, including Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, voted no, saying that instead of protecting the public, it would make them more vulnerable to data leakages.

Brosas said the bill assumes that “Filipinos are considered as potential criminals and evading the law unless registered as SIM card holders.”

Manuel said that the bill could be used to profile and put ordinary citizens under surveillance, citing the Anti-Terror Act of 2021. Jaspearl Tan/DMS