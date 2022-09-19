Maguindanao now divided into two provinces after plebiscite: Comelec

Maguindanao voters overwhelmingly approved their province to be split into two in Saturday's plebiscite, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday.

The province will now be split into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur as provided under Republic Act No. 11550.

Based on the official results announced by the Plebiscite Provincial Board of Canvassers (PPBOC) on Sunday, those in favor of splitting the Maguindanao province reached 706,558 , or 99.27%.

Those that voted to retain Maguindanao as single province, tallied 5,209 or 0.73 percent.

"Resoundingly, the creation of the two provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur had long been hoped for by the Maguindanaoans and their elected leaders," said Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco in a statement.

"This dream has now become a reality with the success of the plebiscite and the ratification of Republic Act No. 11550," he added.

Maguindanao del Norte will be composed up of Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay.

Under Maguindanao del Sur are Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Shariff Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan, and South Upi.

Laudiangco said voter turnout in a province-wide plebiscite is the second highest in history.

He said a total of 711,767 out of the 818,790 registered voters resulted to an 86.93 percent voter turnout.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said people in Maguindanao were ''not afraid to cast their votes. They trust the process so much." DMS