Marcos, Macron commit to boost ties between PH, France

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to collaborate further to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in tackling issues of mutual interest.

During a 20-minute telephone conversation initiated by Macron on Friday afternoon, the two leaders agreed to continue deepening their exchanges in various fields such as low-carbon energy, defense cooperation, energy, biodiversity, agriculture, and food security, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and look forward to meeting each other in person soon.

During their conversation, Macron recalled France’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region particularly adherence to international maritime law and the challenges of biodiversity and ocean preservation.

The French leader presented to Marcos the International Blue Carbon Coalition launched at the One Ocean Summit in Brest last February aimed at protecting coastal ecosystems and France’s role in carbon storage and absorption.

Macron also encouraged the Philippines to join the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which aims to protect 30 percent of marine and terrestrial territories by 2030.

At the same time, Macron referred to the actions undertaken within the framework of the FARM initiative to remedy food insecurity aggravated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Marcos commended Macron for his leadership role and diplomatic efforts to promote peace and security in Europe.

The French president congratulated Marcos for his election win last May, which the Filipino leader deeply appreciated.

Macron’s call comes at a time both countries celebrate this year the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Presidential News Desk