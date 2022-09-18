Rodriguez steps down as executive secretary, to stay on as Presidential Chief of Staff

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez has stepped down from his post, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said Saturday.

''We confirm reports that Atty. Vic Rodriguez has stepped down as Executive Secretary,'' said Cruz-Angeles in a message to Palace reporters.

''We will announce when we receive appointment documents of whoever will be the new Executive Secretary,'' she added in her Twitter account.

Rodriguez, in his Facebook account, said he ''asked permission to step down as Executive Secretary.'' However, he added he will stay on as Presidential Chief of Staff.

He said being Executive Secretary is a"24/7 job with myriad topics expected to be attended to every day."

Rodriguez added that it was important to see "firsthand your young family grow and evolve into how every parent would wish them to become and they most need me too."

Cruz-Angeles said Marcos approved Rodriguez's request and appointed him Presidential Chief of Staff, which was created through Administrative Order (AO) No. 1, which was signed and took effect immediately.

Under AO 1, the Office of Presidential Chief of Staff , which will be led by Rodriguez, will be under the Office of the President.

The functions of the Office of Presidential Chief of Staff will include "the efficient and responsive day-to-day operational support of the Presidency" such as security monitoring and coordinating with presidential advisers.

Angeles said the functions of the PCS will come from abolished agencies including the Office of the Cabinet Secretary and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Rodriguez's move takes place on the eve of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr departure to the United States where he will speak before the United Nations General Assembly.

Rodriguez, who thanked President Marcos ''for his continuing trust and sincere understanding of my decision,'' was Marcos' spokesman during the presidential campaign.

Late July, it was rumored that Rodriguez would step down. On Sept. 15, it was reported that Rodriguez was quitting as executive secretary. DMS