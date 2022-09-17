One-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila up 18%: OCTA

The one-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila rose by 18 percent this week compared to last week, OCTA Research said Friday.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said: '' Metro Manila has a one-week growth rate of 18 percent. That means the number of cases rose by 18 percent compared to last week. The seven-day positivity rate also increased. It is now at 14.5 percent, from 12.7 percent.”

“The healthcare utilization rate also slightly rose from 36 to 39 percent. But this is still considered low because it is below 50 percent,” he added.

David said among the cities of Metro Manila, Quezon City had the highest number of cases, followed by Makati.

He said they are expecting an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“It is possible that it will continue to rise. We should not be alarmed because we are monitoring the hospital bed utilization rate and the patients in ICUs (Intensive Care Unit). But it is possible that this wave would reach the previous peak,” David said.

The previous wave in August had 1,700 cases per day in Metro Manila. He said there were 1,200 cases Thursday.

David said optional wearing of face masks outdoors will not have a huge impact on the rise of COVID-19 cases, citing the low number of cases in Cebu.

“This means, it’s not going to be the cause, if ever, of the rise in the number of cases. The cause would be the increase in mobility. We know that of course, with face-to-face classes, more people are going outside and this has increased our mobility,” he said.

David said in a survey OCTA conducted in March, 60 to 70 percent of Filipinos said they would still wear face masks outdoors even if they were given the option not to.

On Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order (EO) No. 3, which allowed the optional wearing of face masks outdoors, but it still highly encourages those who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and immunocompromised to continue wearing masks. Jaspearl Tan/DMS