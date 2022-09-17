Japan commits scholarship grants for Filipino civil servants

Japan will provide 314 million yen (approximately P129 million) to award Scholarship Grants to young Filipino civil servants.

The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS) brings about 20 young government officials to pursue Graduate studies (Master’s degree) at premier universities in Japan, starting Academic Year 2023-2024.

On September 16, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed an Exchange of Notes (E/N) for the 21st Batch of the JDS Project in the Philippines.

Through this program, the JDS fellows will have the opportunity to enhance their talents and become experts in their respective fields.

This is a component of Japan’s support for the Philippine government’s human resource development initiatives. Since 2002, there are now 419 JDS fellows from the Philippines under this project. Successful aspirants will soon become part of the growing pool of talented Filipino leaders. Japan Information and Culture Center