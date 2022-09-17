Marcos to hold bilateral meeting with Kishida in New York: ambassador

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week in New York where both leaders will be attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez told CNN Philippines that Marcos is also set to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and other leaders.

"Well, we have the Prime Minister of Japan, we've been able to put a fix on that one and then the Malaysian Prime Minister, it's also the other. And I think the President of the EU (Charles Michel) is also expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Marcos," Romualdez said.

Romualdez did not say when and what time will the bilateral meetings be held.

Romualdez added that the possibility of meeting US President Joe Biden not certain as Biden has mentioned he plans to go to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19.

We all know the sad news about Queen Elizabeth's passing and so President Biden has already said that he'll be going to London so that kind changed a lot of schedules," Romualdez said.

Biden is set to host a reception for all world leaders in New York and ''definitely they (Biden and Marcos) will be meeting there,'' said Romualdez.

''But of course we are looking at an opportunity for them to sit down and have a longer discussion on our relationship," he said.

Romualdez said there are two other leaders waiting for confirmation. He added Marcos will have six to eight bilateral meetings with heads of state.

Marcos leaves on Sunday and will fly home on September 24. DMS