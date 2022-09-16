DND orders Army to look into reported support of a candidate in the May election

Senior Defense Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. ordered the Philippine Army to investigate Army soldiers who allegedly supported a local candidate during the May election.

"We will take cognizance of the issues raised by the good congressman and rest assured that the DND will come out with the report on this and I am directing the PA to give us a comprehensive report and investigate the matter," said Faustino, also officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense during the budget briefing at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves revealed that the members of the Philippine Army allegedly supported a local candidate in their province.

"Do you know that during the last election the Philippine Army helped my enemy and who is a military officer? They even engaged in a fire fight in Negros Oriental," he said.

"You should know that if you are monitoring, the details should not come from me," he said.

During the budget hearing, Army chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. assured they will investigate.

"I don't have personal details on this, Your Honor but if you're going to give us details, we will conduct an investigation on this incident," he said.

"We will get in touch with the units on the ground, specifically in your area," he added.

Following his revelation, Teves asked the Congress to defer the budget of the Department of National Defense until the agency and the military will be able to address the incident.

"As one of your colleagues here in Congress, I am asking you to defer the DND budget until they are able to answer me," he added.

Since Teves cannot make a motion to defer the budget of DND because he is not a member of the House committee of appropriation , his request was just noted during the hearing.

The Department of National Defense is seeking a budget of P240.7 billion, nine percent up from the 2022 outlay. Robina Asido/DMS