Marcos flying to NY to address UN General Assembly

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will tackle international concerns and Philippine economic policies during his speech before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly next week in New York.

Marcos will fly to the US on Sept. 18 to participate in the UN General Assembly debate at approximately 3:15 to 3:30 pm, New York time, on Tuesday. He is expected to return to the Philippines on Sept. 24.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Marcos will be discussing climate change, the rule of law and food security in his first address at the UN General Assembly.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said: ''We don’t announce the details of the speech until actually it’s been made. But in this case, the President’s primary objective and in fact this means policy in his governance, in this administration is economic recovery."

Cruz-Angeles said they are still waiting if Marcos will be holding bilateral talks with other world leaders, especially US President Joe Biden.

After the UN, Marcos will hold an economic briefing with other members of the Philippine business delegation.

"This briefing is expected to attract institutional investors, senior corporate executives, business analysts, and even academic think tanks and entrepreneurs," Assistant Foreign Affairs Secretary Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga said. DMS