Philippines importing 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar

The Philippines will import 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar in order to stabilize its supply, the Sugar Regulatory Board said.

Sugar Order No.2 was signed on Tuesday by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, also the agriculture secretary; Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, Acting Sugar Regulatory Administrator David John Thaddeus P. Alba; Ma. Mitzi Mangwag, acting board member- millers' representative and Paulo Luis Azcona, acting board member-planters' representative.

It said ''the maximum volume covered by this order shall not exceed one hundred fifty thousand metric tons (150,000) of refined sugar.'' The order covers the crop year 2022 to 2023.

The imported sugar must arrive in the country not later than November 15 with all eligible participants given one month from that date to distribute all their allocations to respective clients, the order said.

Industrial users, which include manufacturers that use refined sugar in coming up with finished products for sale in domestic market, shall get 75,000 metric tons.

The remaining 75,000 metric tons will go to consumers which are referred to as wholesalers and traders, the order said. DMS