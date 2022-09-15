PNP-AKG rescues 43 foreign nationals from alleged Chinese kidnapper: DILG

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Wednesday presented to the members of the media Chinese national Chen Yi Bien alias Ali arrested for allegedly kidnapping another Chinese national in Pampanga.

The operations by the Philippine National Police ? Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) against Ali, also a human resource manager of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) in Angeles City stemmed from information by the Philippine National Police’s foreign counterparts based on complaints of the family of the victim who was held for P1 million ransom since late Monday evening.

Incidental to the rescue of the kidnapped foreigner are 42 Chinese nationals who were similarly enslaved under human trafficking conditions in the same establishment.

The rescued kidnap victim is undergoing debriefing by the AKG to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and to build a strong case against all persons involved in the crime. At the same time, the 42 rescued POGO workers are undergoing documentation and records verification.

According to Abalos, the rescue of another kidnapped Chinese is the department’s answer to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’ directives to provide Filipinos an orderly life.

“Karumal-dumal na krimen ang human trafficking. Individuals are being treated as commodity and this illegal activity is like slavery. This has to stop,” Abalos said during the press briefing.

He also said that a crackdown on POGOs is underway to avoid cases of kidnapped individuals being brought to different POGO establishments and to preclude possible involvement of private security providers in illegal activities at POGO and other gaming establishments.

“We will launch a crackdown on unauthorized security personnel employed in POGO establishments. Inspection and audit is now underway to account for all private security personnel such as watchmen, blue guards and Protective Agents, especially those carrying firearms while performing security duties,” he said.

Both the arrested suspect and rescued foreign nationals were brought to the AKG headquarters, Camp Crame for documentation and proper disposition. DILG