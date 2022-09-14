Philhealth needs gov't support for actuarial life to last past 2027

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) actuarial life is predicted to last until 2027 despite support from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

During the House appropriations budget hearing Monday, PhilHealth Officer-in-Charge Eli Dino Santos said they would need '' support of the national government '' to survive past 2027.

“If we only receive Pagcor and PCSO for 2023, per DBM-recommended (Department of Budget and Management) NEP (National Expenditure Program), the subsequent years, we will have until 2027,” Santos told the panel.

“Again, on the side of PhilHealth, we really need the support of the national government in providing for the subsidy. We really need the support as provided under the Universal Healthcare Law, coming from the PCSO, and the Pagcor as well as the sin tax…if we receive all this support, then PhilHealth will definitely last beyond 2027,” he added.

In 2021, PhilHealth recorded net losses worth up to P57 billion.

In June, it increased its member contribution retroactive from January, but its fund life has not increased.

As of August, Pagcor and PCSO have not yet remitted their contributions to PhilHealth.

Philhealth expects to collect P188.66 billion from these contributors.

In 2021, PhilHealth received its highest government subsidy, amounting to P80.9 billion. Jaspearl Tan/DMS