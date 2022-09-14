PUV modernization budget not in DOTr proposed 2023 budget

Funding for the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program was not included in the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposed 2023 budget of P161.1 billion.

At a house appropriation panel hearing on Tuesday, Transportation Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor said they had proposed allocating P778 million for the modernization of jeepneys to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“For 2023, our proposal (for PUV modernization) was P778 million but it was not included in the National Expenditure Program (by the DBM),” Pastor said.

Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel earlier asked if the DoTr had set aside P4.2 billion for the modernization program of jeepneys.

Manuel also asked why it had no zero budget allocation for the program, despite DOTr expecting to have 50 percent more modern PUVs by next year.

“You mean there are no funds in the 2023 budget to help drivers modernize their jeep?” he asked.

Pastor confirmed his statement.

Manuel then called on Congress to find a way to fund the PUV modernization program.

"We should look for ways to fund this. It’s shocking to find out that there’s none. Many jeepney drivers who still want to work have stopped because it’s hard to ply using traditional jeepneys,” Manuel said.

In 2017, the DOTr launched the PUV modernization program with the aim of having more modern and environment-friendly jeepneys.

The program grants P160,000 worth of equity subsidy to drivers who switch to modern PUV units. Jaspearl Tan/DMS