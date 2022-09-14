DOH to ask people to wear face masks if COVID-19 cases rise

The Department of Health (DOH) said it will ask people to revert to wearing face masks outdoors if it sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said: ''Once we reach the point that the key indicators increase, particularly the hospital admissions, severe and critical cases, deaths, rightfully, the policy can be revised."

On Tuesday, the DOH reports 1,574 new cases, with the National Capital Region accounting for 665 new cases.

Last Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order (EO) No. 3 allowing the voluntary use of face masks in outdoor and non-crowded areas.

The EO said senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and those who are not yet fully vaccinated are “highly encouraged” to wear face masks when they leave their homes.

Jose Rene de Grano, head of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, told dzMM that the effect of the easing of not wearing face masks outdoors will be felt in ''two to three weeks.''

Vergeire hoped more Filipinos will continue wearing face masks.

"If we know that we are at high risk, we should still continue to wear our masks. Mask should still be our default," said Vergeire. DMS