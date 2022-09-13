Biggest number of trainees take oath at PCG headquarters

A big number of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) trainees took their oath in a ceremony at their headquarters in Manila on Monday.

According to the PCG, with the total of 1,450 trainees participating in the ceremony, it is the single biggest oath-taking for the enlistment in Coast Guard history.

The ceremony held at the Coast Guard Fleet Parade Ground in Pier 13, Port Area, Manila was led by PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu.

As he congratulated the newest draftees of the PCG, Abu emphasized that "being a coast guard isn't for everyone."

"To say that being a coast guard is tough would be a huge understatement. There are days when duty demands you to be weeks or even months away from your loved ones. When disaster strikes, we are first on the scene. While others run away from maritime threats, we charge ahead to address them. Work can be physically and mentally exhausting. But the toughest part is having to put your life on the line, in order to save another," he said.

"It's for those with a brave soul and a mind of steel, but at the same time possess a tender heart. It is for those who truly love the country and are genuinely committed to public service. Thank you for choosing to be one with our noble cause. You have my respect. I also wish to express my gratitude and congratulate your parents for raising such commendable individuals, and for supporting you in this endeavor," he added.

Abu also expressed hope that trainees "will not break" despite the challenges that are waiting for them during the training.

"The training to become official PCG enlisted personnel will be arduous, as it is meant to bring out the soldiers among civilian trainees. You will be busy following orders, performing one task after another. Days will be long, and your tenacity will be put to the test. You may even find yourself being pushed to your limits. But I hope you will not break. Hold on and never lose sight of the goal. Do every task as if your life or someone else's depends on it. But more importantly, do it right. Learn what you can from every experience, and let your character shine through," he said.

"Now that you are officially part of the Philippine Coast Guard family, a lot will be expected of you. Once you start wearing the PCG uniform, you will carry the name and the image that the organization built with blood and sweat for over a century. I trust that you will continue our tradition of service, integrity, and excellence. I expect no less than your commitment and dedication to our mission, not just for your career growth, but also for the organization and the Filipino public that we seek to serve," he added.

All trainees composed of 167 women and 1,283 men will be divided in different training centers of the PCG in the country which were located in Taguig City, La Union, Zamboanga and others.

Their training will include physical activities, like exercises and military drills as well as lectures and training on PCG tradition and mandates.