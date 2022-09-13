PNP will not change strategy vs crime

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not change its strategy against crime despite the recent pronouncement of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa that the organization should become more aggressive against criminals.

"They also have to defend themselves, but if we are the one who will instigate, let's not do that because that is not our mandate as policemen," PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. told reporters in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

"I really feel sad after so many accomplishments in the past, here comes the charges against our policemen," he added.

This was the reaction of Azurin after Dela Rosa expressed alarm at the reported spike of kidnapping cases.

During the press conference in the Senate last week, Dela Rosa who is the chairman of committee on public order and dangerous drugs said the PNP should be aggressive in fighting criminals.

"They should be aggressive. Rather than waiting to be hit, they should go after these criminals and the syndicates," he said.

Azurin noted that he respects all the previous chiefs of the PNP like Dela Rosa, but he remains firm in his stand to value the preservation of life.

"For me when a criminal is killed, we just end their suffering at that very instance but when we start investigating, filing cases and arresting these criminals at place them behind bars, if they still have 30 years to live in this world. Everyday when they wake up they will regret the crime they have committed," he added. Robina Asido/DMS