Optional wearing of face masks outdoors allowed for ''low risk individuals'': Vergeire

Optional wearing of face masks outdoors is only allowed for ''low risk individuals'', Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the House appropriations panel’s deliberation on the DOH proposed 2023 budget.

During the hearing on Monday, Vergeire said: “The position of the Department is for us to continue the wearing of masks outdoors. But during the Inter-Agency task force meeting, several evidences were presented by the sectors.''

''And for us to meet that compromise, because of the collegial agreement among the members, we said that it can be because there was this WHO (World Health Organization) pronouncement this May that masking can be focused on those most vulnerable,” she said.

“So we did that compromise where we did that masking outdoors will be lifted only among low-risk individuals and low-risk settings,” she added.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman asked about the DOH’s stance on wearing face masks outdoors as part of the COVID-19 health protocols.

Vergeire said the change in the mask policy was not a “compromise” but a way to balance the government’s decision on health and economy.

“We balance the perspective of health and the perspective of economy. And the Department of Health, having that mandate to protect the population from ill health, not really to compromise, but for us to ensure even if we lift the masking, we can still protect the most vulnerable whom we are protecting from getting admitted (to the hospital) or getting severe (COVID-19),” she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued Monday Executive Order No.3 which allows voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors by low-risk individuals.

The order states that optional wearing of face masks is permitted outdoors and in open spaces, while senior citizens, immunocompromized, and individuals who are not fully-vaccinated are “highly encouraged” to always wear masks and observe social distancing.

However, wearing masks is still required in indoor settings and transportation where social distancing cannot be maintained. Jaspearl Tan/DMS