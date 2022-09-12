Eala wins US Open girls tennis championship

Alexandra Eala defeated second seed Lucie Havlickova to capture the US Open junior girls tennis championship in New York Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old Eala powered through Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

“Of course, we’ll meet many more times in the future,” Eala said during her victory speech, thanking her opponent, family, and all those who supported her throughout the competition, the US Open website said.

Eala saw fans holding her home country’s flag against the court’s walls—and signed their tennis balls.

“I said that it's not just my win, it's all of our wins,” Eala clarified in her post-match press conference. “I did this not just for myself, I did it so I could help Philippine tennis.”

Eala has been training at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Spain.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino said in a statement: '' “Alex will go a long, long way in her tennis career, which, is just budding.”

“What a way to start my Chairmanship of the PSC. My own niece giving the country another reason to be proud and to celebrate. Amazing!” Noli Eala posted in Twitter. DMS