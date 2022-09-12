Road closure set along Meralco Ave to give way for Metro Manila subway project: DOTr

Motorists are advised to avoid the north and southbound portions of Meralco Ave. in Pasig City beginning October 3 as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to start construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) - Shaw Boulevard Station.

The road closure takes effect until 2028 and will cover the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard.

Meralco Avenue will serve as the project’s access point to the subway’s Shaw Boulevard Station.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to be provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the City Governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong.

Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs)—from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Captain Henry Javier St. to Danny Floro St. and vice versa

Modernized Jeepneys—from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue and vice versa

UV Express Vehicles/Units—from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road to Camino Verde

Private Vehicles—all available routes are accessible

Hailed as the “Project of the Century,” the MMSP will be the first underground mass transit system in the Philippines – a modern railway system that will be at par with the rest in the world.

Funded by the Japanese government, the subway is a 33-kilometer rail line that will stretch from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, reducing travel time between Quezon City and NAIA from 1 hour and 10 minutes to just 35 minutes.

Once operational, the 33-km underground mass system will cut across eight cities in Metro Manila, passing three central business districts, and service up to 370,000 passengers daily. DOTr