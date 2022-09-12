Recommendation to make wearing face masks optional ''premature

The recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to the government to make the wearing of face masks optional is “premature”, a former health secretary said Sunday.

Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin said it was too early to lift the mandatory mask mandate because people are still dying from catching the disease.

“If there are still people dying from COVID, our deaths are still not zero, and the virus still keeps mutating. The protection is inadequate and the immunity of the vaccine wanes after three to six months. Those are red flags that we shouldn’t hastily decide to lift the mask policy,” she told dzBB.

“If you look at it, there is no added benefit because we are already open. Everything has normalized in terms of movement,” she added.

Garin said the basis for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions should be the number of people who have received their booster shots.

“The Delta and Omicron variants have changed COVID-19, which is why those who have been vaccinated twice are under-vaccinated,” Garin said, citing data from the DOH which reveals that 72 million Filipinos have received the first two doses of the vaccine.

“So our basis for being fully vaccinated or for the loosening of restriction is the percentage of people who have had their booster shots. Because they have decreased. The protection became inadequate because of the new variants. In addition, the virus continues to mutate,” she added.

Garin said the situation of the Philippines was different from Singapore and Vietnam which have COVID-19 booster vaccination rates of over 78 percent.

The US despite not having a high booster vaccination rate, it could afford to have optional masking since it had a more organized healthcare system that has antiviral medicines ready when someone tests positive for COVID-19, she said.

Garin said the reason that there is a low uptick in booster vaccinations is because there is a problem with messaging, with the insistence that a fully-vaccinated individual is someone who has had their primary vaccines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has to put the aggressive anti-vaccine community in their place by redefining a fully vaccinated individual, she said.

“The President has to come out strongly and put the anti-vaxxers in their proper place. He also has to come out strongly, pull the experts and to make a decision on whether to give a new definition of a fully-vaccinated, fully immunized person,” Garin said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS