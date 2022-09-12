NCR having ''slow uptick'' in COVID cases: OCTA Research

The rate of increase of COVID-19 has risen in recent days based on the reproduction number and the positivity rate, OCTA Research said Sunday.

'' NCR is having a slow uptick in COVID cases. This is not unexpected given the increased mobility of the population,'' said OCTA Research.

The reproduction number went up to 1.11 percent as of September 7 from 0.93 percent on August 31.

When the reproduction rate surpasses 1, it ''means infections are increasing,'' said OCTA Research.

The seven-day positivity rate rose to 13.3 percent as of Sept 9 from 12.1 percent on Sept. 2.

The one-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the NCR was 6 percent from September 3-10 from minus 17 on Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

However, the average daily attack rate rose 5.58 per 1,000 which OCTA Research says is low. COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 34.5 percent and ICU occupancy of 28.9 percent are also low, OCTA added. DMS