Marcos mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. mourned the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and said ''the world has lost a true figure of majesty.''

In a statement posted in his Facebook account Friday, Marcos remembered how the Queen reigned with "dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm."

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed away at Balmoral Castle. She was Britain's longest serving monarch, assuming the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

Prince Charles will assume the throne as King Charles III.

Marcos visited the residence of British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils to sign the condolence book of the Queen. He was accompanied by First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos, and two of his sons: Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, III and Joseph Simon Marcos.

Also present was House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

"We, together with many Filipinos living and working in England, though not subjects of the Queen, have found ourselves having developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as mother, and as a grandmother," Marcos said. DMS