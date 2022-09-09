Peso ends at new low of P57.18 vs dollar

The peso closed at a record low against the dollar for the fifth trading session on Thursday with P57.18.

On Wednesday, it closed at P57.135. The peso's lowest during intraday trading was P57.22.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal of the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $1.151 billion from Wednesday's $1.232 billion.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 39.66 points to 6,593.74.

Volume amounted to 674.59 million shares worth P5.25 billion from Wednesday's 916.46 million shares valued at P4.85 billion.

In the broader market, there were 99 declines, 88 advances and 48 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by Ayala Land, down 75 centavos to P27.80; Universal Robina Corp., up P3.30 to P128.40; San Miguel Corp., up P1.70 to P98.70 and SM Prime Holdings, up P1.25 to P37.40. DMS