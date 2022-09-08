Peso closes at new all-time low of P57.135 vs dollar

The peso sunk to an intraday low of P57.30 before rallying to close at P57.135 on Wednesday.

The peso's closing value marks the fourth straight session where the Philippine currency ended at a historic low. On Tuesday, the peso ended at P57 against the dollar.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal of the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $1.232 billion from Tuesday's $812.19 million.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index dipped 155.52 points to end at 6,554.08.

Volume amounted to 916.46 million shares worth P4.85 billion from Tuesday's 562.76 million shares valued at P4.69 billion.

There were 115 declines, 59 advances and 50 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc., up eight centavos to P2.66; San Miguel Corp., down P1 to P97; ACEN Corp., down 27 centavos to P7.03 and Ayala Land, down P1.35 to P28.55. DMS