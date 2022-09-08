Singapore names orchid after Marcos, First Lady

A Singapore Dendrobium orchid species was named Wednesday after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, signifying the strong diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Singapore.

The new orchid variety was named Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos, after Marcos and the first lady arrived at the Singapore Botanic Garden.

The Philippine leader and the first lady also had a brief tour of the garden.

Whang Lay Keng, the curator of the Singapore Botanic Garden, said the orchid naming shows the close diplomatic ties between the two countries, adding that the garden will continue to grow and propagate the variety.

The botanic facility named orchid varieties after Filipino leaders and VIPs in the past, among them was former first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, the President’s mother.

The late Philippine president Corazon Aquino and former president Rodrigo Duterte were also given similar recognition.

Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos is a robust and free-flowering orchid hybrid.

It produces semi-arching inflorescences of 50 to 70 cm in length that bear 20 to 30 well-arranged flowers, with each flower measuring approximately 4 cm in width.

The elegantly curled sepals have a white background adorned with lavender striations, while the distinguished petals are white and flushed with bluish mauve.

They are beautifully complemented by a captivating lip.

The President, the First Lady, and other government officials are on the second day of their state visit to Singapore, aimed at bolstering ties with the Southeast Asian neighbor and inviting investors to come to the Philippines. Presidential News Desk