PDEA seizes more than a ton of shabu since Marcos assumed office

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has seized more than a ton of shabu since the new administration started in July.

"We sustained our anti-drug campaign no matter who the president is. It was proven by PDEA from 2002 until now. Actually when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed (the presidency), we had already conducted two major operations. It's actually four," PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva said during the awarding of civilian informants at their headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday.

"Since the start of his administration we have seized more than one ton of shabu under his leadership and it is sustained," he added.

Villanueva said the agency was able to sustain the anti-drug campaign because civilian informants continue to provide needed information.

"It was not stopped because we have informants that continue to give us information and at the same time we also sustained the implementation of the barangay drug clearing program," he said.

"Nothing has changed. We sustained our operation because of the support by the administration," he added.

During the ceremony, Villanueva commended 11 civilian informants who received a total of ?9,684,257.86 cash rewards from the agency for providing information that led to the successful conduct of anti-drug operations, seizures of large amounts of illegal drugs, and the arrests of high-value targeted drug personalities under the PDEA Operation Private Eye.

PDEA said the “Operation Private Eye” is a citizen-based information collection program designed to encourage the active participation of private citizens to report illegal drug activities in their communities. Robina Asido/DMS