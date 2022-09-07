Philippines seeks clemency for detained Filipina in Indonesia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sought executive clemency for Mary Jane Veloso, who has been on Indonesia's death row for the past 12 years after being arrested in 2010 on drug related charges.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Sunday on the sidelines of the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Foreign Minister Marsudi said she would consult the Ministry of Justice on the matter," DFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency said it has been providing consular assistance to Veloso since the time of her arrest in 2010.

Veloso was meted the death penalty in October 2010 and was granted a stay of execution in April 2015. Office of the Press Secretary