Philippines hosts 5th vice ministerial strategic dialogue with Japan on Sept. 7

The Philippines will host the 5th Philippines-Japan Vice Ministerial Strategic Dialogue Sept.7 in Manila.

Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs will lead the Philippine delegation. The Japanese delegation will be led by Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Yamada Shigeo.

The vice ministerial strategic dialogue is an undersecretary-level bilateral mechanism that serves as a venue for both countries to discuss a wide range of important issues and developments in PH-Japan Strategic Partnership, as well as regional and international issues that affect bilateral relations.

The last meeting was in June 2018 in Tokyo.

According to Lazaro, the 5th vice ministerial strategic dialogue “is expected to be a comprehensive dialogue on issues aimed at further strengthening the two countries' bilateral relations, particularly amidst an increasingly challenging situation in the region.”

As strategic partners, the Philippines and Japan have constant and active engagements at all levels in the pursuit of their common goals and aspirations of peace and economic growth.

Last April, the two countries inaugurated the Philippines-Japan Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting (2+2) in Tokyo, which signaled the continued upward trajectory in their ever-expanding and deepening security and policy coordination.

The Philippines and Japan continue to enjoy strong and dynamic relations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations on July 23 1956. Japan is the Philippines’ second top trading partner and the number one source of Official Development Assistance in 2021. DFA