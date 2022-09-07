Marcos arrives in Singapore at 12:45 pm for official visit: report

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his delegation arrived in Singapore for an two-day official visit on 12:45 pm, dzBB reported Tuesday, citing the Office of the Press Secretary.

Marcos came from Indonesia where he wound up his two-day official visit. He had a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo where several agreements were signed.

He is coming on the invitation of Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

He is scheduled to meet Yacob and Indonesian Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, Marcos met officials of Temasek Foundation.

On the Facebook page of the Office of the President, Marcos expressed heartfelt gratitude to Temasek Foundation officials, who received the Kaanib ng Bayan Presidential Award for their generous assistance to the Philippines' COVID-19 response efforts.

In the evening, Marcos met the Filipino community at the Ho Bee Auditorium of the National University of Singapore. DMS