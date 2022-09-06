Son of late communist leader, wife killed in encounter vs military

Vincent Isagani Madlos, son of late top communist leader George Madlos, and his wife, Angie Salinas died in an encounter against the troops of the 8th Infantry Battalion under the 403rd Infantry Brigade Saturday afternoon at Barangay Kapitan Bayong, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

“Madlos had multiple warrants of arrests for the crimes committed from different areas in Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions,” said Col. Ted Dumosmog, officer-in-charge of 403rd Infantry Brigade, said.

Dumosmog said the combat group of the Joint Task Force Diamond (JTFD), composed of troops from 8IB and intelligence units, was conducting a special operation when a 15 minute firefight ensued against an undetermined number of a communist terrorist group.

This resulted in the death of the two and the recovery of two AK47 rifles as well as materiel and personal belongings. 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office