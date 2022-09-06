「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Peso falls to new all-time low of P56.999 vs dollar

［ 144 words｜2022.9.6｜英字 (English) ］

The peso sank to a new all-time low with a closing value of P56.999 against the dollar on Monday.

It eclipsed the previous historic low of P56.77 set on Friday.

The peso declined to an intraday low of P57 vs the greenback in afternoon trading.

Volume at the Bankers Association of the Philippines foreign exchange portal reached $976.45 million from Friday's 936.95 million. DMS

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) went down 16.61 points to end at 6,676.04.

Volume amounted to 822.65 million shares worth P4.19 billion from Friday's 1.02 billion shares valued at P4.59 billion.

In the broader market, there were 101 declines, 75 advances and 54 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by SM Prime Holdings, down 45 centavos to P36.05; Jollibee, up P3 to P248.80; AbaCore Capital Holdings, up 13 centavos to P2.49 and Ayala Land, down five centavos to P29. DMS

