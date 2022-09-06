Indonesia wants to bring back two flight, shipping routes

Indonesia is proposing for the reopening and reviving flight and shipping routes from Davao to the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"I proposed the revitalization of shipping routes ? Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) shipping routes between Bitung and Davao and reopening of Manado-Davao flight route," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in Bahasa during his joint statement with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Bogor Presidential Palace on Monday.

Bitung and Manado are cities in the island of Sulawesi, located over 1,140 kilometers south of Davao City.

Widodo said trade between the Philippines and Indonesia has increased by 50 percent compared to 2021.

Widodo said he hopes the Philippines will also buy aircrafts, ships, and railway equipment from Indonesian state owned-enterprises (SOEs).

Widodo also discussed initiatives to strengthen Philippines-Indonesia border security, including reviewing two border security agreements with the Philippines and the signing of the Agreement on Cooperative Activities in defense and security.

Widodo said the renewed Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) among Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia will be crucial in keeping territorial waters of these countries safe.

He said TCA will help deter hostage-taking and kidnapping in the territories of the three countries.

"Indonesia wishes to ensure that ASEAN remains an engine of peace, stability, peace and prosperity in the region," Widodo said

Marcos is in Indonesia for a state visit. He is scheduled to fly to Singapore on Tuesday. DMS