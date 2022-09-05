Marcos names Locsin as Philippine Ambassador to the UK

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has designated former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. as Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement Sunday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said :'' We confirm the appointment of Teodoro Lopez Locsin Jr. as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Locsin will also have jurisdiction over Ireland, Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Marcos issued the nomination papers of Locsin last Tuesday. Locsin's appointment needs to pass through the Commission on Appointments. DMS