Issue of detained Filipina could be brought up in meeting with Widodo: spokesperson

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said ''we will have to see'' if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will tackle the case of a Filipina detained on alleged drug charges in his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday.Speaking at a briefing for Philippine journalists covering Marcos' first official visit in Jakarta on Sunday, Cruz-Angeles: ''We can't say officially. Perhaps. We'll have to see.''''Perhaps it will be broached by both parties – by one or both parties. We’ll have to see. I understand, since it’s a pending issue, it may be inescapable but we will announce if it is taken up,'' Cruz-Angeles added.Mary Jane Veloso has been in an Indonesian jail for 12 years. Her execution was spared after Philippine authorities told Indonesian officials her recruiters were in police custody.Her parents, in a letter, begged Marcos to bring their daughter home. Cruz-Angeles said: ''We have no information on whether or not it has reached the President. But the President is aware of the issue.'' DMS