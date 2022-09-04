Two die in vehicular accident along Skyway in Paranaque: police

Two people died while another one was injured in a vehicular accident along the Skyway in Paranaque Saturday morning.

In a radio interview, Capt. Ric Martinez, chief of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) team of the Philippine National Police - Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG)said two male victims have died while one female passenger of an SUV was injured at the Skyway elevated kilometer-12 plus 160 southbound, Paranaque City.

Martinez said the three were sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle while the injured female was at the passenger seat.

He said the PNP-HPG has not reviewed the CCTV footage of the accident but based on initial investigation the vehicle was travelling in the southbound lane when it hit a metal post along the Skyway.

Martinez said the incident was reported to them around 4:32 am but the police experienced difficulties in pulling out the victims from their vehicle because of rain and the vehicle was totally damaged.

"They hit the post . Their vehicle was totally wrecked. We were not able to get details from the vehicle because it was totally damaged," he said. Robina Asido/DMS