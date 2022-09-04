''Henry'' forecast to pass very close or make landfall in southern islands of Ryukyu archipelago: Pagasa

Typhoon ''Henry'' is forecast to pass very close or make landfall in the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago tonight and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Henry'' was estimated 460 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 185 kilometers per hour.

It is moving north at 10 kilometers per hour, added Pagasa.

Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco said their province, especially Itbayat, were being swept by strong winds. It is not experiencing rain, she added.

''For now, winds are strong but it isn't raining,'' she told dzBB.

Cayco added she expects big crop losses. The province is also experiencing problems in electricity, she said.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One is raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Is., Calayan Is., Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Didicas Is.), said Pagasa.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, added Pagasa. DMS