Marcos to address United Nations on Sept. 20: DFA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

In the virtual press briefing, Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson said Marcos "will present the Philippine vision for the United Nations and its role in fostering international cooperation to address pressing challenges".

Daza said a bilateral meeting between Marcos and US President Joe Biden along with other world leaders are still being arranged.

"During the visit to New York and the United States, bilateral meetings with other world leaders are being arranged. But this is still subject to confirmation. Bilateral meetings with key partners are also being scheduled for the Secretary of Foreign Affairs," she said.

Daza said in Marcos' trip to the United States, Indonesia and Singapore this month, he ''also intends to meet the Filipino community during his visit and hold a number of business meetings which are being organized by the departments of Finance and Trade and Industry." Robina Asido/DMS