AFP ready to send military engineers to support building veterans hospitals in Visayas, Mindanao

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ready to deploy military engineers to support the construction of veterans hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao which was recently announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing Thursday, AFP spokesman, Col. Medel Aguilar thanked Marcos for looking after the welfare of veterans.

"First, we want to thank our president for providing attention for our veterans by building hospitals," he said.

"We in the AFP are ready to help by providing technical support and if necessary, we will even deploy our engineering construction battalions or brigades so that we can fast-track the construction of these hospitals," he added.

During National Heroes Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday, Marcos announced the government's plan to build veteran hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao.

"You can expect that this government will be active in pursuing programs that will address your (veterans) needs, especially for their health requirements," he said.

"In cooperation with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, we will build a hospital in Visayas and Mindanao that will be dedicated for our veterans," he added. Robina Asido/DMS