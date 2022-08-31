Super typhoon to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday

Super Typhoon “Hinnamnor” is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Hinnamnor”, which intensified into a super typhoon at 2 pm, was located more than 1,400 kilometers south of extreme Northern Luzon

It had maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts of up to 230 km/h. It was moving westward at 30 km/h.

“We are expecting to hoist a tropical cyclone signal over Extreme Northern Luzon,” a Pagasa weather forecaster told dzBB.

Once “Hinnamnor” enters the PAR, it will be given the local name "Henry".

It is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon which will bring rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Pagasa said it is expected to exit PAR on the weekend. Jaspearl Tan/DMS