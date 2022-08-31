Supreme Court issues TRO on implementing no contact apprehension in Metro Manila

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against agencies enforcing the no contract apprehension in five cities in Metro Manila.

The High Tribunal made the decision as it discussed the two cases filed by transport groups in its en banc session.

It also issued a temporary restraining order stopping the Land Transportation Office and all parties ''acting on its behalf from giving out motorist information to all local government units, cities and municipalities enforcing no contact apprehension programs.''

Oral arguments were set by the Supreme Court on January 24, 2023.

The no contact apprehension policy is being implemented in Manila, Quezon City, Valenzuela City, Muntinlupa City, and Paranaque City through ordinances based on a 2016 resolution of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) that ordered the re-implementation of NCAP.

Pointing out that most no contact apprehension are being done by a private company, lawyer Juman Paa who is one of the petitioners said “if a private company is performing the function of the MTPB ( Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau), their access to the close circuit television (CCTV) footage might be used for other purposes like surveillance of a particular person thus exposing citizens to risks against safety and privacy.” DMS