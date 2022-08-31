Philippines welcomes ''increasing engagements of EU in the Asia Pacific region''

The Philippine government welcomes "increasing engagements of the European Union (EU) in the Asia Pacific region, a defense official said following the visit of EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron at the Department of National Defense (DND) last week.

Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman said during his visit last Thursday, Veron paid a courtesy call on the Officer-in-Charge, Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr.

"Senior Undersecretary Faustino welcomed the increasing engagements of the EU in the region and looked forward to working with the EU in the future," he said.

Andolong said during their meeting Faustino and Veron "welcomed the positive developments in the ongoing bilateral relations between the EU and the Philippines, as well as the EU's interest in defense and security cooperation with partner countries in the ASEAN region."

"Ambassador Veron also shared the EU's political commitment to working with ASEAN and looks forward to receiving the Philippine Delegation for the Commemoration of the 45th ASEAN-EU Anniversary at Brussels, Belgium in December this year," he said.

"Considering the effects of climate change on a country prone to tropical cyclones and other natural disasters, Senior Undersecretary Faustino expressed appreciation for the EU's aid and assistance to the Philippines' disaster relief operations," he added.

Andolong also noted that during the meeting, Faustino and Veron "both agreed on the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the preservation of freedom of navigation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes" in the West Philippine Sea.

"Ambassador Veron ensured that these principles remain in line with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy," he said. Robina Asido/DMS