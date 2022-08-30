Duterte calls on Filipinos to look at the past and future ''with profound sense of patriotism''

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on National Heroes Day called on Filipinos to look at the country’s past and future with a “profound sense of patriotism”.

In a statement released Monday, Duterte said: “As we honor our National Heroes today, may we not only look back with admiration at their profound sense of patriotism but also look at the future of our country and its unrelenting longing for the same profound sense of patriotism from us.”

Duterte said “the blood of bravery, selflessness, and love of country and fellowmen” is also found in Filipinos who advocate the “cause of rebuilding the nation from the rubbles caused by disunity, hatred, misunderstanding, and acts of hostilities” spread by “anti-people, anti-government, and local terror groups that hostaged the progress of the country for a long time.”

She urged Filipinos “not to squander the lessons of the past” but instead use them to stir up heroism in every Filipino, especially the youth.

“Today, let us honor our National Heroes with a promise that their sacrifices will serve as our light and inspiration as we vow to protect the integrity of our independence and the interest of our nation against those who wish for us to fail, to fall, and to break as a nation,” Duterte said.

National Heroes Day is celebrated in the Philippines on August 29 to commemorate the sacrifice of heroes who helped make the country free. Jaspearl Tan/DMS