Marcos lauds farmers as one of modern day heroes

By Robina Asido

Amid the shortage of different agricultural products in the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the contribution of farmers and other agricultural workers as one of the modern day heroes to ensure food security.

"Today, we recognize the modern-day heroes of our time. Because of their solicitude and kindness, the situation of our country has become better now," he said.

"We recognize our farmers, agricultural workers who work to provide our needs, for the security of food supply. If not because of them we will not have food for our families. They are the real heroes," he added.

One of the agricultural products beset by shortage is sugar, despite the fact that the Philippine was an exporters of sugar, especially in the United States.

According to the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, " The Philippines historically exported over half of its sugar production to the United States, but exports declined significantly over the years as domestic demand expanded."

In his speech, Marcos also expressed his gratitude to the trade and (business industry) for supporting the government and their employees.

"Despite the challenges we face in the past two years, they continue to open their business for the public. We also admire their cooperation with the government, especially the businesses who truthfully paid their employees although they are running out of funds," he said.

"We also honor all the Filipino workers who work excellently and with dignity. Every work of their hands further strengthen our economy and our society,"

Marcos cited the contribution of every worker in the society, especially those who work for the education, health, uniformed personnel, local government, ecological workers, as well as the overseas Filipino workers.

"We commemorate the sweat, blood and life that they offer for our welfare, freedom and future. Their sacrifices eased the problem in our life and in our society," he said.

''They offer their strength and ability, not for any praise or reward but to strengthen the spirit of unity and to achieve our dreams for our country," he added. DMS