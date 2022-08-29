PNP orders Highway Patrol Group to conduct crackdown vs vehicles without plate numbers

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has directed PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and all units to conduct a crackdown against vehicles without plate numbers and improvised plates as part of the anti-criminality campaign and traffic violations.

Azurin's order comes in wake of reports that a white van is allegedly being used, though the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) verified that such reported case is not true and that a young girl has admitted that she merely fabricated her claim that three men on board a white van attempted to kidnap her in Caloocan City.

“At the same time, we need to intensify our operations against stolen vehicles,” Azurin said.

He believes that an effective way to counter this is to coordinate with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to strengthen the campaign against car theft.

He also urges the public to report immediately in case they find any suspicious looking vehicles so the authorities can respond promptly.

Recently, police authorities noted a mysterious van used by criminals in kidnapping activities in Metro Manila. PNP