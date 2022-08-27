Infra damage from ''Florita'' surpasses P30 million: NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded more than P30 million worth of damage to infrastructure due to effect of Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita''.

The death toll because of ''Florita'' remains at three with four others injured.

As of Friday morning, NDRRMC has recorded P33,700,000 worth of damage to infrastructure in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley Region.

Damage to agriculture in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region and Central Luzon reached to a total of P19.10 million affecting 1,286 farmers with volume of production loss at 1,132 metric tons (MT) and 1,833 hectares of agricultural areas.

Data from the Department of Agriculture shows that the affected commodities include rice with a total value of P11.71 million, corn with P7.31 million, and high value crops with P81,000.

According the NDRRMC, the population affected by ''Florita'' reached 17,510 families or 71,468 persons, of which 776 families or 3,700 individuals were still being serve inside the 37 evacuation centers in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, CAR and NCR.

Twelve roads and three bridges in the affected region remained not passable while 22 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power outages.

A total of 33 houses were damaged in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region. Thirty are partially damaged while three were destroyed. Robina Asido/DMS