Foreign investments registered with BSP, through authorized agent banks, yield net outflows in July
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) through authorized agent banks in July recorded net outflows of $103 million, lower compared to the $342 million net outflows recorded in June.
This resulted from the $784 million gross outflows and $681 million gross inflows for the month.
The $681 million registered investments in July reflected a decrease of 34.5 percent (or by $358 million) compared to the $1.0 billion recorded in June.
Majority of investments (or 64.8 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in holding firms; food, beverage and tobacco; property; banks; and transportation services), while the remaining went to investments in Peso government securities (35.2 percent). Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom; United States (US); Singapore; Hong Kong; and Luxembourg with combined share to total at 84.7 percent.
The $784 million gross outflows for the month were lower by 43.2 percent (or by $597 million) than the $1.4 billion recorded in June. The US received 66.1 percent of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in July decreased by 6.7 percent (or by $49 million) from the $730 million recorded in July 2021, while gross outflows were smaller by 26.7 percent (or by $286 million) than the outflows recorded for the same period last year ($1.1 billion).
The $103 million net outflows in July were smaller compared to the $340 million net outflows recorded in July 2021.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to July 31 2022) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks yielded net inflows of $625 million, a turnaround from the $446 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to July 31 2021). BSP