Two reported dead from ''Florita'', NDRRMC confirming fatality in Camarines Sur

Two have been reported dead while four were injured from Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita'' that hit parts of Northern Luzon early this week.

The National Disk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said one fatality has been identified while the identity of the other is being confirmed.

It is also validating the death of a 32-year-old male who drowned in Nabua, Camarines Sur.

As of 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in Cagayan Valley the fatality was Rogelio Bernardo, 63, who died after being hit by a fallen tree in the vicinity of Barangay Abariongan Ruar, Santo Nino, Cagayan.

A still unidentified 56 year-old male died after being hit by a fallen tree in Sitio Pisot, Wagud, Pinukpuk, Kalinga.

Persons who were injured after being hit by fallen debris from damaged homes and fallen trees were identified as Rufino Agustin 28, from Allacapan, Cagayan; Nicanor Pazziuagan, 57, from Enrile, Cagayan; Carol Correo, 52, from Tuguegarao, Ccagayan and a 32 year-old male victim from Bato, Camarines Sur.

The number of affected populationrose to 11,953 families or 47,169 individuals, of which 1,726 families or 6,623 people were being served inside the 129 evacuation centers in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions 1, 2, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and NCR.

The affected roads and bridges also reached 34, with 21 roads and 13 bridges remaining not passable in Regions 1, 2, Calabarzon, 5 and Cordillera Administrative Region.

NDRRMC also reported that 21 cities and municipalities are still affected by power outages due to ''Florita'' while a total of 30 homes were damaged in Region 1, 2 and Cordillera Autonomous Region. Four of them were destroyed while 26 were partially damaged.

On the other hand, a total of 51 passengers, seven rolling cargoes, seven other vessels and 11 motorboats were stranded in Calabarzon. Robina Asido/DMS