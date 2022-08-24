Water level in Marikina River reaches first alarm

The water level in the Marikina River reached its first alarm amid rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita'' on Tuesday.

Based on the live monitoring of Marikina City public information office (PIO) Marikina's water level reached 15 meters around 4 pm.

All eight gates of the Manggahan Floodway were opened at 12:45 pm when the water level in the river reached 13.7 meters.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, said the disaster management officials are monitoring the situation because there is a high risk of flooding.

"Local government disaster managers continue the monitoring because of the continued rain. We are still in the La Nina phenomenon, so heavy rain and high risk of flooding are expected," he said.

As of 12:30 pm, Marikina PIO announced it was suspending classes in all levels due to yellow warning advisory issued by Philippine Atmosphere, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 12:06 pm.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared suspension of classes in all levels and work in government offices in NCR and Calabarzon.

Timbal also warned residents living in the mountainous area, especially in the recent earthquake-hit provinces on the high possibility of landslide.

"In the mountain provinces, there is a high risk of landslides now. The areas that were not damaged during the earthquake may have collapsed due to heavy rain," he said.

Timbal said residents living in landslide prone areas, including those who are staying beside the river or the low lying communities, should become vigilant and be prepared for possible pre-emptive evacuation that may implemented by their local government. Robina Asido/DMS